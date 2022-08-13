Csenge Advisory Group Invests $261,000 in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

IGM stock opened at $350.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.38 and its 200 day moving average is $343.41. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $284.31 and a one year high of $453.66.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.