Csenge Advisory Group Invests $261,000 in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000.
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance
IGM stock opened at $350.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.38 and its 200 day moving average is $343.41. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $284.31 and a one year high of $453.66.
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile
iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).
