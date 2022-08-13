Csenge Advisory Group Invests $250,000 in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned 1.32% of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.
Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSEARCA BOUT opened at $32.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36. Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $38.94.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.