Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,570,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 107.6% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 56,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 29,357 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ASE Technology by 18.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 356,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 55,649 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ASE Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,642,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after buying an additional 79,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in ASE Technology by 9.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,550,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after buying an additional 217,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

ASE Technology Increases Dividend

NYSE:ASX opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4794 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

About ASE Technology

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

