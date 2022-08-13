Cormark Weighs in on goeasy Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for goeasy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.15. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $14.33 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.18 EPS.
goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.78 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$232.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million.
goeasy Price Performance
GSY stock opened at C$143.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.20, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a current ratio of 16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$107.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$122.83. goeasy has a one year low of C$95.00 and a one year high of C$218.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.91.
goeasy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.
About goeasy
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.
