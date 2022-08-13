Commerce Bank Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Global Payments by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock opened at $135.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 752.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.84. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $175.73.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.03.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

