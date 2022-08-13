Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 5,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 83,444 shares.The stock last traded at $4.90 and had previously closed at $4.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CGAU shares. Scotiabank downgraded Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.89.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.