Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 227.86 ($2.75).

CNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 243 ($2.94) to GBX 245 ($2.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

LON CNE opened at GBX 238.60 ($2.88) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £751.76 million and a P/E ratio of 170.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 217.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 210.28. Capricorn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 168.10 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 240 ($2.90). The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

