Capital One Financial Weighs in on Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 11th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

SWN stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 669,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 189,564 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 50,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 734,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 234,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

