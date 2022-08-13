Burcon NutraScience (BRCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Burcon NutraScience had a negative return on equity of 32.34% and a negative net margin of 6,021.32%.

NASDAQ BRCN opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a market cap of $74.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.91. Burcon NutraScience has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Burcon NutraScience stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Burcon NutraScience Co. ( NASDAQ:BRCN Get Rating ) by 178.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,694 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Burcon NutraScience were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Burcon NutraScience to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.

