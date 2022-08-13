Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.35 to C$1.10. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Baylin Technologies traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 64208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Baylin Technologies Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.68.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$30.97 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

