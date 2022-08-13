Bank of Nova Scotia Has $16.48 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,327 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $16,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $203,912,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after buying an additional 1,596,506 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after buying an additional 635,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,022,000 after buying an additional 514,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 278.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 643,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000,000 after buying an additional 473,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day moving average of $95.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

