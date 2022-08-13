Bank of Nova Scotia Has $15.77 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 989.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 232,483 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $15,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4,512.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 507,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,237,000 after purchasing an additional 496,036 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 89,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 55,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

EWJ opened at $57.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

