Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Price Down 4.4% After Earnings Miss

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 10,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 638,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.
The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 52.50% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.
Arcos Dorados Trading Up 1.5 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.
About Arcos Dorados
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
