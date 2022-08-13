Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATUS. Barclays dropped their price target on Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Altice USA Stock Up 2.6 %

ATUS opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 13.8% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,366,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,303 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,137,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,822,000 after purchasing an additional 774,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,460,000 after buying an additional 263,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Altice USA by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,175,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,620,000 after buying an additional 1,498,148 shares during the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

