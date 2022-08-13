Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,984,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 341,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $46,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $617,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,390,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,133,000 after purchasing an additional 50,076 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

Shares of AQN opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $16.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

