Agora (API) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Agora to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Agora has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 50.86%. The business had revenue of $38.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Agora to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

API stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Agora has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The company has a market cap of $500.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

Several research firms recently weighed in on API. Nomura upgraded shares of Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 147.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Agora in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Agora by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Agora by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

