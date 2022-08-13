8,390 Shares in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,244,000 after acquiring an additional 179,513 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,054,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,851,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,741,000 after acquiring an additional 89,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at about $4,472,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $314,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,486.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $314,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,486.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,088 shares of company stock worth $939,526. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

