7,054 Shares in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,966,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,881 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,967,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,517 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of CADE opened at $27.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

