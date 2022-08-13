3,696 Shares in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JSML. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $780,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JSML stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.61. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $71.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

