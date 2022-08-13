196 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 26.7% during the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in Booking by 3.2% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Booking by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Booking by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,941,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Booking by 28.1% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,557.20.

BKNG stock opened at $2,120.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,910.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,133.91.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

