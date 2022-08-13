1,126 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $2,521,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $202.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.88. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $84,455.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,708.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $370,526.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,092,081.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $84,455.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,708.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,620. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

