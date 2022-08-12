Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Performance

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $114.09 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day moving average of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.