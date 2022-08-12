United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.29.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.91) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on United Airlines to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.69 per share, with a total value of $1,884,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.69 per share, with a total value of $1,884,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,500. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

