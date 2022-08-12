UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,273 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in UiPath by 110.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on UiPath from $57.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on UiPath from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

PATH opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.37 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 18.47% and a negative net margin of 42.95%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

