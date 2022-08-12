The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $4,067,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 308,594 shares of company stock worth $13,299,438. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

KHC stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

