Swiss National Bank Has $67.74 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.44% of CarMax worth $67,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 480.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 960.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 in the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $101.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day moving average of $98.00. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.37 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.