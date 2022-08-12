Swiss National Bank Buys 116,600 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Cardinal Health worth $69,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cardinal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAH opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.86. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

