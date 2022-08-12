SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,215 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $60.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

