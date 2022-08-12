Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 3,683 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 249,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,171,000 after acquiring an additional 228,230 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 131,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Shares of COF stock opened at $115.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.87. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $1,353,602.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,806,849.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,510 shares of company stock worth $10,224,107. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

