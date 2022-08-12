Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,704,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,330,000 after purchasing an additional 334,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,795,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,377,000 after purchasing an additional 46,253 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.0% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,062 shares of company stock valued at $7,656,531. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $103.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.