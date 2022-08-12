Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 11,949 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 241.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.08.

Allstate Trading Up 2.5 %

ALL stock opened at $126.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.65.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

