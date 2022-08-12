Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AGCO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 599.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 59,215 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $112.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.68. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AGCO news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,393,333.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

