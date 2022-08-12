Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 38,421 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of HubSpot worth $75,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.60.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $384.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.81 and a 200-day moving average of $394.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $257.21 and a one year high of $866.00.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

