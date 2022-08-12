Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $68.14 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,068 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Emerson Electric worth $68,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

