Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,137 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Johnson Controls International worth $61,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $134,563,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $56.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

