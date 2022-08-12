Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,264 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,468,000 after buying an additional 1,807,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,908,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after buying an additional 225,506 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,884,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,940,000 after buying an additional 1,312,789 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,363,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000,000 after buying an additional 1,309,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,182,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,736,000 after buying an additional 378,599 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 543,128 shares of company stock worth $10,197,326. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PINS opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Pinterest to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

