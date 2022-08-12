Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $335,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,340 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after acquiring an additional 890,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,667,000 after acquiring an additional 372,147 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $80.60 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

