Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Increased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,673,000 after buying an additional 15,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $1,080,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %

OTIS stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.31.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.