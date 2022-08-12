Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,878,258 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.49 per share, with a total value of $215,204,536.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 152,713,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,474,091,314.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

