Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,330,000 after buying an additional 179,049 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,571,000 after buying an additional 365,146 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,036,000 after purchasing an additional 82,760 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,603,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,083,000 after purchasing an additional 186,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,365,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,972,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

NYSE NVO opened at $108.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $122.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 44.18%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

