Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $92.51 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.42.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.