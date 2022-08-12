Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 342,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,496,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 129,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $92.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.