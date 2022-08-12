Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 701 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average is $48.62. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $53.89.

