Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,134 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Mosaic by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,264,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Mosaic by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 869,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Mosaic by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 121,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 52,262 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.88. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mosaic

In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

