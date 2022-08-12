Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Bunge by 7,596.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 119,497 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Bunge by 1,486.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Bunge by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

NYSE BG opened at $98.59 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $73.15 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

