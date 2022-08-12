Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,301,000 after buying an additional 456,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,557,000 after buying an additional 549,590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,250,000 after buying an additional 82,129 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after buying an additional 2,162,384 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,654,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %

MDLZ opened at $64.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

