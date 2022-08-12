Mutual Advisors LLC Has $575,000 Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNOV. CWM LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 295,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 199,116 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 39,857 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FNOV stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09.

