Mutual Advisors LLC Has $534,000 Stock Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAXF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.19.

