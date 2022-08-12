Mutual Advisors LLC Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 36,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $264.81 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.49 and a 200-day moving average of $243.55.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

