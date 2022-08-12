Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 241,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s revenue was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Delek US to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.45.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

